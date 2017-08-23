Gurmeet Ram Rahim: The ‘messenger of God’ who fights aliens, ghosts, elephants

The special CBI court in Panchkula is slated to give its verdict on the rape case filed against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. It is a 15-year-old case where the complainant alleged that the Dera head sexually exploited at least two female followers.

With reports of more than 50,000 followers gathering in Panchkula and stocking weapons ahead of the verdict, Haryana and Punjab authorities have deployed a huge number of cops as preventive action.

Over the past two years, Ram Rahim has been on an image-building over drive with his films flooding theatres. Each one of the film shows the Dera chief as a one-man army who solves every single problem our society faces. Here’s a look at his filmography:

MSG: The Messenger of God

The Dera chief’s first film showcased him as a religious leader who fights gender discrimination, drug abuse and much more. In his 0.5 star review for the film that released in 2015, Rohit Vats wrote for Hindustan Times, “He is the love charger, ghost-rider, superpower, vigilante, bomber, painter, healer, father… and much more rolled into one. His swagger is unmistakably Bollywood, enough to brand him the ‘baap’ of all heroes.”

More than a film, it was a propaganda video about how he has transformed the fate of people in his areas of influence.

MSG 2 : The Messenger of God

GRRS, as he is popularly known,released his second film in September 2015 and fought for the causes of tribals in the movie. Calling it blatant self-promotion, Rohit wrote in his review, “From tearing a spear into two by a flick of his fingers to playing the ‘desi’ Mountain (Game Of Thrones!), Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji performs a lot of unbelievable stunts in this blatant self promotion.”



MSG: The Warrior Lion Heart

In October 2016, the Dera chief’s third film hit theatres and fought aliens for the honour of his land in this movie set against the backdrop of a medieval era war.

Hind Ka Napak ko Jawab - MSG Lion Heart - 2

GRRS announced his fourth film soon after the Uri attacks in September 2016. The film hit theatres in February 2017 and showed him waging a war against Pakistan.

Jattu Engineer

Released in May 2017, the film showed Ram Rahim fighting drug menace, unemployment and poverty. Like his other films, this one also reeks of self promotion and propaganda.

Religious Rock

The Dera head is now gearing up for his sixth film.

