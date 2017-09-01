Here’s why R Madhavan opted out of Fanney Khan

Actor R Madhavan has confirmed he dropped out of Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan due to scheduling conflicts.

Madhavan was approached for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora’s production, which stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

“I loved the script and was really keen to be part of an interesting ensemble like Fanney Khan, unfortunately I couldn’t commit to the project due to date issues. I wish the team of all the luck,” Madhavan said in a statement.

While Arora said, “I think Madhavan is one of the finest actors we have today. I look forward to working with him in the future”.

This comes after Rajkummar Rao was added to the cast of Fanney Khan.

