I’m a certified deep sea diver with a professional diving license: Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati will be seen doing some serious underwater action scenes in his next film The Ghazi Attac) and instead of using a body double, the actor did most of the sequences on his own. The film is based on the true events of the mysterious sinking of Pakistan’s submarine called PNS Ghazi during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

Talking about his decision to do the stunts on his own, the actor says, “I am a certified deep sea diver with a professional diving license, but it has been a while since I did my last dive and I so wanted to try my skills. I had to do a few rehearsal rounds before I started the shoot, but it was not so simple because we didn’t know what we would encounter. We had to look out for sudden water currents and for pieces of metal. To shoot such scenes one has to be trained specially.”

The film will also star actor Taapsee Pannu in a crucial role. The actor talks about the labour that went behind while shooting the extensive sequences. “The film has some underwater action sequences that we were doing for the first time. These stunts were shot over 12 days with all necessary precautions. While one part was shot in an Olympic size swimming pool,other underwater stunts was shot in the oceans off the coast of vizag,” he shares.