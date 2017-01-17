I should have added a disclaimer: Saif Ali Khan on Taimur’s name

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became proud parents of a son on December 20, last year. They named him Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The Twitter backlash directed at the couple for their choice turned into unwanted hysteria in no time, threatening to drown the celebrations.

Now, Khan has opened up about his son’s name. Mumbai Mirror has quoted him saying, “I’m aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler and my son was not named after him. He was Timur, my son is Taimur. Perhaps the root is similar but it’s not the same name. Taimur is an ancient Persian name meaning iron. Both my wife and I liked its sound and the meaning. In fact, of all the names I ran by Kareena, she liked this one the best because it’s beautiful and strong. Taimur was the name of a boy he’d grown up with and a cousin too. It’s an old family name like Sara who was also named after a cousin I admired.”

He added. “I should have added a disclaimer, as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person, living or dead, is purely coincidental. Yes, there were some people who raised some objections but obviously just to look at medieval history and to make value judgments is, I think, ridiculous, and a lot of people have said that on my behalf. I feel quite confident that we don’t live in a right-wing society. As yet, India is still liberal and people are still open minded.”