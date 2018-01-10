Krrish 4 announced on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, to release in December 2020

On actor Hrithik Roshan’s 44th birthday on Wednesday, his father Rakesh Roshan announced that Krrish 4 wil release on Christmas 2020. The news was announced on Twitter.

“Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of ‘Krrish 4’ official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik’s birthday. Happy birthday Hrithik,” the senior Roshan posted. He will direct the film.

Hrithik has featured in three instalments of Krrish, which started in 2006 as science fiction superhero film, directed, produced, and written by Rakesh, and starring Priyanka Chopra, Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah.

Rakesh Roshan had earlier said in a statement, “When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa’s picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment.”

The journey of the series started with the blockbuster Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), in which Hrithik essayed the role of a mentally challenged youth who befriends an alien.

Hrithik has played double roles in Krrish, Krrish 3 and Koi Mil Gaya - essaying the roles of father and son in each one of these. While Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi essayed the role of the villain in Krrish 3, Naseeruddin Shah played the antagonist’s role in Krrish. Rajat Bedi played the antagonist’s role in Koi Mil Gaya.

Currently, Hrithik is prepping for his first biopic based on the life of mathematics genius Anand Kumar, titled Super 30.