Meet Vidya Balan's onscreen husband, Manav Kaul, from Tumhari Sulu

Bollywood actor Manav Kaul will play the on-screen husband of Vidya Balan in a slice-of-life comedy film Tumhari Sulu.
“Our search for the character of Ashok lasted for two months. We finally zeroed down on Manav, who is a fine, seasoned actor capable of blending into different roles. We were looking for someone solid opposite Vidya and Manav fits the bill,” said director Suresh Triveni in a statement.
Vidya will be seen in a fun role as a night radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu, being produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film’s shooting will begin later this month.
Vidya will shortly embark on a final round of look tests and script readings to prep for the role. She will also be taking dance lessons for the film, in which music plays a vital role.
The film is slated for a December 1 release.
