My Birthday Song trailer: Such a nightmare can drive anyone mad

On Thursday, Salman Khan shared the much awaited trailer of Sanjay Suri’s next film, My Birthday Song. Directed by Samir Soni, the 2-minute video gives us a glimpse of what urban relationships look like.

The husband, played by Suri, is having nightmares in which he kills his wife. He tries to deal with it, but things get complicated when he realises that he is meeting people from his dreams in real life as well.

The film also features Nora Fatehi and Zenia Starr in important roles.

Check out the trailer of @MyBirthdaySong the directorial debut of @samirsoni123 . All the best Samir. Enjoy the #MyBirthdaySongTrailer .

Most of the film is set inside urban middle class apartments. Either somebody is plotting a murder or suffering from serious mental disorders. Whatever be the case, lives are at risk.

A couple of days ago, Sanjay Suri talked about the difficulties in releasing a film in India. He said though making a film has become more affordable after the emergence of digital platforms, but releasing a movie in theatres continues to be a challenge. He started his film journey as an actor in 1999 with the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Since then, he has seen the struggle that indie cinema is facing.

Sanjay said, “I think indie films are real stories that we are making out of passion. We do not have anything -- the luxury of the budget or the star power to pull the audience in the theatre... Nothing. All we have is a story. Yes, in the last few years, the opportunity of telling slightly out-of-the-box stories has increased. But releasing and marketing a film has become tougher than ever, and that is worrisome for filmmakers like us.”

My Birthday Song is scheduled to hit the screens on January 19, 2018.