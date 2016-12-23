Salman Khan to star opposite Waluscha De Sousa of SRK’s Fan in Dabangg 3?

If media reports are to be believed, Bollywood star Salman Khan may star opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan co-star Waluscha De Sousa in Dabangg 3. Waluscha played SRK’s wife in Fan.

Dabangg (2010), in which Salman had played the lead, marked the Bollywood debut of Sonakshi Sinha. The film produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Abhinay Kashyap was a blockbuster.

According to a Bollywoodlife report, Walushcha joins Amy Jackson and Parineeti Chopra in the list of actors being speculated to be paired along with Salman for the third instalment of his hit series Dabangg. When asked about Dabangg 3 at an event recently, Waluscha told Bollywoodlife, “Yes…If dreams come true.”

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

While Abhinav Kashyap directed the first film in 2010, the second instalment was helmed by Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz has announced that work on Dabangg 3 has started.

