Veteran star Vinod Khanna hospitalised, son Rahul provides update

Actor Vinod Khanna has been hospitalised due to “severe dehydration”.

The 70-year-old, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai.

His son, Rahul, said the doctors are looking to discharge him soon.

“Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he’s doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon,” Rahul told PTI.

“Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he’s been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in,” he adds.

Hospital sources also confirmed that the actor is recovering well and is much better.

