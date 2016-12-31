Brunch book challenge is back

Dear readers,

First off, we’d like to thank you for being a part of the #BrunchBookChallenge 2016. In the three years since we began this initiative, together, we’ve grown our own little community, exchanging views, making recommendations and mostly, just sharing our mutual love for books. As we compile our annual list of winners (we’ve had an overwhelming response, so we only want to be fair), we’re kicking off #BrunchBookChallenge.

As another year rolls in, brimming with possibilities of newer, more exciting writing, we’ve decided to up the ante. Given all the distractions around us (Netflix, we’re looking at you!), let’s face it. We don’t end up reading as much as we’d like to. From 24 books in 2016, we’re bumping up the number to 36 this year. That’s roughly three books a month, averaging to 10 days per book. Not so hard, yeah?

The rules remain pretty much the same, but with a few tweaks –

You can read whatever catches your fancy, whether that’s fiction or non-fiction. This includes novels, memoirs, short story anthologies, memoirs, book of poems…you get the drift. Just no academic texts, please.

With all that’s happening on the Indian publishing scene, you’ll have to read at least six books by Indian authors, or those centred on India. So whether it’s William Dalrymple’s recently released Kohinoor, Karan Johar’s An Unsuitable Boy or Jeet Thayil’s new work, the choice is yours.

The challenge is to complete at least 36 books by December 31. Keep tweeting to us @HTBrunch using #BrunchBookChallenge about what you’re reading, what you think of it and how far you’ve come. We’re all ears…err, eyes.

So dust off those shelves, update your reading lists and get going. Good luck!

P.S. The 24 lucky winners of last year’s #BrunchBookChallenge will be announced in our edition next

Sunday.

From HT Brunch, January 1, 2017

