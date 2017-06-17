Kanan Gill breaks down technology for parents in Brunch WTF
Watch
Kanan Gill is back to comedy with a set that’s perfect for the family. This time, he’s summarising the complicated love triangle we all share with our parents and technology and we have to say, it’s pretty accurate. Watch and join us as we #LOLOnUs.
Tap
21-year-old Prakriti Varshney (@itisinthename) is living every travellers dream life and documenting the journey for Instagram’s benefit. Poetry + mountain portraits is a win win always!
Follow
The Bombay High Court’s parody account (@2official4you) is giving sarcasm lessons to the souls of Twitterverse. Follow them to find humour in our country’s bizarre political announcements.
Keeping your Instagram profile private and still using hashtags is punishable under Social Media Stupidity Act.— Bombay High Court (@2OFFICIAL4YOU) June 7, 2017
From HT Brunch, June 18, 2017
