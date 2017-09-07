Raghuram Rajan: Demonetisation put new interest burden on RBI as people found ways to convert black money

The failure to stop dodgy cash coming back into the banking system after demonetisation has likely burdened the Reserve Bank of India with additional interest payments running into tens of thousands of crores, former central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

Latest RBI data shows that all but 1% of the high-value bank notes demonetised have returned to the banking system, meaning black money hoarders found ways to legitimise their cash that now earns interests. Rajan estimates this burden could be as high as Rs 25,000 crore a year.

“One of the costs which people haven’t paid enough attention to is (that) this was money sitting, if you believe it was black money, it was sitting in people’s safes or in their basement. It wasn’t earning any interest,” Rajan said, referring to short-term economic costs of demonetisation.

“Once it gets into the formal system, if you haven’t identified it as bad money, these are people gaining interest on it.”

Flushing out black money was a key objective of the November 8 decision to demonetise high-value bank notes worth Rs 15.46 lakh crore, or 86% of the total cash in circulation at that time. The government had hoped that at least Rs 3 lakh crore of this, held as unaccounted-for cash, would not return to the system. That would have reduced RBI’s liability and boosted its profits, allowing it to transfer more funds to the government for new investments and development work.

That didn’t happen. As a result, the RBI, which has had to absorb most of this now-legit cash, pays interest on it, Rajan said, adding it probably played a role in almost halving the central bank’s profit through FY 2016-17 from a year earlier. RBI’s financial year runs from August to July.

“I point this out because this is something people misinterpret. They are saying we have formalised the savings. The savings were always there. They were just financing the government free of cost,” Rajan said.

Rajan was talking to Hindustan Times on his new book – I do what I do – in which he has said neither he nor the RBI under his watch favoured demonetisation.