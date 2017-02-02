New Zealand vs Australia second ODI in Napier abandoned due to wet outfield

Rain and a damp outfield forced the abandonment of the second one-day international between New Zealand and Australia without a ball being bowled in Napier on Thursday.

New Zealand won the series opener by six runs in Auckland on Monday and a follow-up victory would see them regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy they lost in a 3-0 whitewash in Australia in early December.

The rain eased off in Napier around the time of the scheduled 2:00 PM start and the umpires at one stage announced a new time with the game reduced to 37 overs.

But the outfield never dried sufficiently for play to get underway and the match was abandoned five hours later.

The series will now be decided in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday. If Australia win, they will retain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy but if New Zealand win, they will regain the trophy.