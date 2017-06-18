No ICC World T20 in 2018, India to host next Champions Trophy in 2021

Twenty20 cricket may be lucrative business around the world but the International Cricket Council has decided not to host the 2018 World T20 due to a cramped schedule and lack of sponsors’ interest.

India hosted the 2016 edition, won by West Indies, but the World T20 will become a quadrennial event as per the original plans. Australia will host the next championship in 2020.

India will host the next ICC Champions Trophy in 2021. This will be the second time India will be hosting this eight-team event played on a group league-cum-knockout basis.

India hosted the fifth ICC Champions Trophy in 2006. Australia beat the Windies by eight wickets in the final match at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

At a time when there is a proliferation of T20 tournaments around the world – South Africa and England are in the queue to start IPL-like competitions – ICC’s decision to shelve the 2018 World T20 and stage a women’s event defies logic.

In 2018, the ICC will host the Under-19 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup qualifiers where the last four teams in the ICC ODI rankings will get a chance to qualify for the 2019 championship in UK. The next World Cup will be a 10-team event.

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP

The ICC has plans to start a world Test league and a Test championship but is not sure when that will materialise. A Test championship has been in the pipeline for long but with the top nations preferring to schedule their own bilateral series, the ICC has not been in full control.

The ICC Annual Conference will be held in London from June 19 and once again scheduling of matches will be discussed.

The ICC is concerned that India and Pakistan are not yet ready to play each other, but understands political factors are beyond the control of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

A top ICC source said India’s “crazy” schedule upsets the balance in world cricket. Having played 13 Tests at home, India will be on a long road to fulfil commitments against ‘friendly’ boards.

“India’s scheduling may not be backed entirely by cricketing logic. It is also to win brownie points and votes at the ICC,” said the ICC sources, tongue-in-cheek.

INDIA TO GET EXTRA FUNDING

Meanwhile, a disgruntled BCCI is set to accept the 100 million USD additional funding from the ICC. This is in addition to the 293 million that was offered by the ICC in April.

Based on current forecast of revenues and costs, BCCI was offered USD 293 million across the eight-year cycle, but India demanded more because it brought in the largest share of revenue for the ICC.

England were offered USD 143 million, Zimbabwe Cricket USD 94 million and the remaining seven Full Members USD 132 million each.

Associate Members will receive a funding of USD 280 million. This revised financial model was passed by 13 votes to one. BCCI was the only one to object to the model, but seems to have come around.