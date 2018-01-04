Ricky Ponting becomes head coach of IPL team Delhi Daredevils

Ricky Ponting has joined Delhi Daredevils as their head coach. Ponting was earlier associated with Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. (IPL PLAYERS RETENTION HIGHLIGHTS)

Ponting will replace Rahul Dravid as Delhi’s chief mentor. Dravid, who is the coach of the Indian under-19 team, had withdrawn due to conflict of interest.

Former Australian captain Ponting is being pursued by Cricket Australia to coach the national Twenty20 team. According to reports in the Australian media, talks are still on with Ricky Ponting to prepare the Australian team for the World T20 that will be played Down Under.

Ponting is likely to assist Darren Lehmann in Australia’s T20 tri-series against England and New Zealand in February.

“Ricky Ponting has been appointed as head coach. We will have a new coach and a new team with the idea of having continuity. We have retained two youngsters and the whole team will be built around them. Chris Morris is a top all rounder,” Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said.

The 43-year-old Ponting has coached Mumbai Indians for two seasons in 2015 (when they won the title) and 2016. Apart from coaching role, Ponting has played ifor Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Daredevils retained youngsters Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Chris Morris ahead of the IPL auctions to be held on January 27-28.

(With inputs from PTI)