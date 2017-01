South Africa will be looking to take the remaining 6 Sri Lanka wickets on Day 4 today and seal the 2nd Test to take a 2-0 lead in the series at Newlands, Capetown. Sri Lanka were 130-4 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3, chasing the mammoth 507-run target set by South Africa. Catch live cricket score from South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 here.

If you cannot view the scorecard, click here.