DTC and Delhi-Lahore bus service suspended, Metro affected as violence over Dera chief Ram Rahim’s conviction reaches NCR  

Commuters to Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh will face problems on Saturday as the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) suspended bus operations to towns in the National Capital Region following the torching of at least 10 buses on Friday in several parts of Delhi.

Protesters across Delhi targeted DTC buses to protest the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for rape by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

The Delhi-Lahore bus service was also suspended until further notice. The special bus passes through violence-hit Haryana and Punjab. “Around 40 of DTCs night service buses, which run across the city 9pm onwards have been suspended,” said DTC spokesperson Sanjay Saxena.

Several people were left stranded at Anand Vihar ISBT as buses to the neighbouring states were suspended.

Metro rail services were also affected in some parts. Samaypur Badli and Anand Vihar stations were shut down for nearly half an hour as CISF raised an alert in view of the violence in Delhi.

Commuters must prepare their schedule for Saturday in advance as both Metro and bus services to satellite cities may be affected. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said operations to Faridabad will continue on Saturday unless police advise them to suspend them.

However, DTC buses will continue to remain suspended until police assure that the situation has normalised.