DU will seek feedback on admission from students parents, readies online form

Delhi University has prepared a feedback form to seek suggestions from students and parents on proposed changes in the undergraduate admission process, such as entrance exams, for some courses.

The form will have eight to 10 questions and will be put up on the university website after it is approved by the vice-chancellor.

Feedback will be sought on the proposal to conduct entrance tests for commerce courses. “Suggestion is being sought on if conducting an entrance test for commerce is a good idea and on how much weightage should given to the entrance exam and board marks,” said Manoj Khanna, convener of the admission committee appointed by the vice-chancellor.

Vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi had appointed the admission committee that is proposing a host of changes. These changes will be discussed and approved by an existing admission committee, the academic council (AC) and the executive council (EC) before it is implemented.

“There are many ideas and we have to see what all can be implemented for the upcoming admission season. The rest can be deliberated in detail and implemented next year,” he said.

The feedback form will be sent to both government and private schools.

“We want to take views of students, parents and teachers on how to make the admission process easier. There are 8-10 questions in the feedback form. We have sent it for the approval of the vice-chancellor and other authorities,” Khanna said.

This year, DU is likely to start its undergraduate admission process two months in advance, by March end, and finish by June mid.

The move is expected to give about two-and-a-half months to students to prepare for college as they can register online with DU and fill in their marks once their board results are out.

Usually, as DU starts its admission process by May-end (till mid-June), they just get about three weeks to complete the registration process.

“We are planning to start the registration process from March-end. Students can start filling in their details and when the board results are announced they can submit the form with the marks,” official sources said.

