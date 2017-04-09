Thirteen vehicles burned in two fire incidents in Delhi

Over a dozen vehicles were charred as fires broke out at two separate places in Shahdara area of the national capital on Sunday.

A private tourist bus and a mini bus were gutted after a fire broke out in the former, in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Sunday morning.

The mini bus, owned by one Vaid Vishambar Singh, was parked next to the tourist bus that belonged to one Deepak Soni.

According to fire department officials, the fire was apparently by a short circuit in the tourist bus, and the wind had caused the blaze to spread to the mini bus too.

However, Vishambhar Singh pointed fingers at the tourist bus driver Panchdev, as he and his friends were smoking inside the bus around the time of incident. The Geeta Colony police are looking into the allegations.

Read more

The mini bus was bought by Vishambar Singh’s father around 15 years ago. He used it to sell herbs by roaming in residential localities across Delhi. Since Vishambar Singh and his family did not have a permanent home, they used to park the vehicle in an open field near Rani Garden road, and stored all their household items in it.

Panchdev too used to park his bus in the same open field. On Sunday morning, he parked the bus next to Vishambar Singh’s bus and slept inside. The fire broke out at around 8.30 am and he jumped out after seeing smoke inside.

“Within minutes, the fire engulfed the tourist bus and soon spread to the mini bus too. Locals called the fire and police control rooms. Two fire tenders arrived and controlled the flames in an hour,” said a police officer.

In another incident, five cars, three tempos and three handcarts were burnt in a fire that broke out this afternoon in an open area in Gandhi Nagar area. The fire broke out around 3.45 PM, apparently in the pile of logs kept near the parked vehicles, a senior police officer said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.