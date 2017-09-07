Highest placement offer of Rs 48 lakh at SP Jain School of Global Management

The SP Jain School of Global Management has recorded a 14% jump in average starting salaries for the Class of 2017, global MBA (GMBA) programme, during campus placements this year. From last year’s Rs16.50 lakh, salaries have gone up to Rs 22.52 lakh, the highest being Rs 48 lakh for contemporary marketing management.

The biggest recruiters on campus included the consulting sector, followed by the IT and logistics sectors. Companies included TESCO, Hewlett Packard, Dell, Salesforce, Cummins, Henkel, Dunia Finance, Xchanging, JDA, Societe Generale, Tata Trent and Tech Mahindra.

About 51 students have been placed so far this year.

The GMBA cohort that graduated in May 2017, recorded a threefold jump in starting salaries – from Rs 7 lakh (pre-MBA) to Rs22.52 lakh on completing the programme.

Dr Indu Niranjan, dean of SP Jain’s postgraduate programmes, said alumni were “leading cross-cultural teams, growing family businesses, developing digital initiatives, incubating new ideas, working with local governments, participating in community initiatives, consulting at Fortune 500 companies and travelling across the globe. They have done extremely well in the global workplace and that is why companies believe in our model,” she adds.

In 2015, Forbes and The Economist ranked the school’s global MBA among the world’s top 10 and top 100 MBAs respectively. The institute has branches in Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney