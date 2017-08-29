Elli AvrRam reveals her life’s secrets: No salt, no Tinder, no friendship with ex

Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, popularly known as Elli AvrRam (Born July 29, 1990 in Stockholm, Sweden) shot to fame in 2013 with the reality show Big Boss 7 (she was in the house till the 10th week) and in the film Mickey Virus (2013), which starred Manish Paul. However, her foray into the entertainment world began when she was just 18: She got noticed when she danced to Bollywood numbers all over Scandinavia as a member of the Pardesi Dance Group.

We spoke to Elli about her fitness regimen, dating rituals, relationships and much more. Along the way, we also realised that her Hindi is really good!

Do you have a set sleeping and waking up time?

Yes, I sleep by 10:30-11 pm latest and wake up 6am.

What’s your diet like?

I always start my day with white tea: I drink at least two cups in the morning and at night. I do not eat extra oily or spicy food, and avoid dairy and wheat products. I prefer food with less salt. My diet comprises mostly of non-vegetarian items with rice or daal and rice. Salad is a must for me with my meals. Other than water, I drink fresh juice. And yes, I never take cold drinks!

What’s your workout schedule like? Yoga, gymming, what else?

I practice mixed martial arts thrice a week and Pilates twice a week. Apart from that I stretch everyday and meditate.

Just.... #mma @bikash_mma @tribal_combat A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Do you smoke or drink?

I do not smoke and I only have a drink on a special day if I feel like it.

What would you normally eat on your cheat days?

I would eat pizza with extra cheese because I love it! But it happens only once in a blue moon when I’m really craving it.

Heard of Tinder? What would your Tinder profile say?

I got to know about Tinder a year back and I’ve never used it. I prefer a person to come up to me in real life rather than sitting behind a phone and swiping.

Your view on being friends with an ex?

I only have one ex in my life and I believe once it’s over it’s over. No need to stay friends, just move on with no hard feelings.

What was your idea of a date?

Go to a cozy restaurant, eat some great food and just laugh a lot together!

If you were to give advice, when would you say is the right time to get married?

There is no right or wrong age. When it feels right only then you should do it. But I really admire couples who got married at a young age and stay/stayed together in their old age.

The key/keys to a happy relationship is?

I’d like to quote Osho. ‘If you love yourself, you love others. If you hate yourself, you hate others. In a relationships with others, it is only you, mirrored’.

Wouldn’t it be incredibly challenging to date someone as attractive as you? Won’t the guy just go mad with possessiveness and insecurity?

If he would do that, he wouldn’t even be my boyfriend- as simple as that!

And what if he says he does not like you putting up bikini pictures of yours when you go for holidays like you did recently? What would be your reaction?

Never in my life would I even date a guy who would have an opinion on how I should dress or what images of me I can put! That mentality is a put off. So he rather look for someone else.

Anything you’d like to add?

Since you asked a lot about relationships I’d like to add that whatever goes for men goes for women as well. Rest is just an ego problem.

