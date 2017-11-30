Winter skincare: Try these face masks to hydrate dry skin this season

During the cold season, skin tends to become dry. Besides using cold creams, dry and flaking skin can be repaired with different hydrating masks suitable for different types of skin. Indulge yourself in overnight masks, masks with superfood and sheet masks, suggest experts.

*Overnight masks: These work while you sleep and give extra boost of hydration to the skin. Such masks fight with the dry skin, which is mainly caused by wind and the cold weather. Overnight masks can do wonders, if the same is applied correctly. Cleanse your face thoroughly and apply a generous layer of the mask.

* Masks with super foods: Super foods like cranberry, turmeric and avocados are great for nourishing the skin during winter months. These are rich in essential elements for the skin. Masks that contain super foods are excellent to provide the skin the glow that lacks due to the dry winter weather.

*Stock up on sheet masks: Sheet masks are a recent trend in the beauty industry and are increasingly gaining a lot of popularity. Sheet masks are easy and quick moisturising elements. They are great for a quick glow, and ideal to be applied right before you step out.

*Concentrate on texture: The skin is always exposed to the harmful elements all around and winter leaves our face feeling raw and parched. This causes the skin to crack and leads to breakouts. Opt for face masks that are rich and feel creamy on the skin, so the skin can retrieve as much essential oils from the product as possible.

* Curate your own masks: The easiest solution is to step in the kitchen and experiment with fruits such as papaya, tomatoes and bananas along with honey and gram flour to provide the skin with the right balance of moisture.

*Do away with pores: A lot of Indian women end up getting enlarged pores during the winter months due to the sudden change in temperature. One of the many benefits of using face masks is that it helps refine pores on the face by deep cleansing. It also removes dead skin cells, adds moisture and gives the skin elasticity leading to firmer skin.

– Inputs from Anirudh Ringe, education manager at Kiehl’s India and Sargam Dhawan, director at Paul Penders Botanicals.

