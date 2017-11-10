Kerala Blasters bank on attacking football to excel in 2017-18 Indian Super League

Two-time finalists Kerala Blasters, who will kick start their 2017-18 Indian Super League campaign against defending champions ATK in Kochi on November 18, will look to exhibit an attacking brand of football according to assistant manager Thangboi Singto.

“As Rene (Meulensteen) happens to firmly believe, Kerala Blasters would like to play an attacking brand of football. We have to be cautious as well and ultimately the goal is to win games,” said Singto, reflecting on the ideologies of head coach Rene Meulensteen.

READ | Sergio Lobera, FC Goa manager, aims for ‘balance’ in Indian Super League 2017-18

Judging from their pre-season campaign in Spain, Singto believes that Blasters boast of a well- balanced squad but like all other teams, they will be in a better place to highlight their strong points after a couple of games.

“Rene has built a balanced team this season. We have the likes of Berbatov and Wes Brown and Hume on one hand, and then there’s the young and upcoming talent including the Indian players. Frankly, all teams will be in better position to judge their strengths and weakness after the first two matches,” said.

Kerala Blasters, who have been defeated by ATK in both their final appearances till date, have the likes of Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov and former Manchester United defender Wes Brown in their squad, prompting many to term them pre-season favourites.

Hume excited to play for Blasters again

ISL’s top scorer Iain Hume, who returns to Kerala for the upcoming season following a two-year spell at ATK, said that dubbing them favourites would be a gamble.

“In the first season of the ISL, Kerala were preseason favourites, so it means nothing. People have their favourites. For people from Kolkata it will be ATK, people from Kerala will believe it’s us. It’s a gambling man’s choice,” said Hume.

READ | ATK will try to play like FIFA U-17 World Cup champs England: Teddy Sheringham

On his return to the Blasters, where he spent the inaugural season of the ISL Hume said: “It’s brilliant being back with the Kerala team. Other teams know that Kochi isn’t a nice place to play because the sound in the stadium in noise deafening. So to know that I’m playing for them again and that they’re on my side is definitely a massive positive.”

Talking about his new attacking partner and Kerala’s biggest signing, Dimitar Berbatov, Hume said: “He’s a nice guy. We have trained together a couple of times. We all know how good he is, how good he was and how good he will always be. It’s great to play with him.”