Final-year law student held for ₹1-crore theft from ATM cash van in Gurgaon

A final-year law student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly “masterminding” a ₹1-crore heist in which employees of a security firm escaped with money from a cash van from the basement Ambience Mall in Gurgaon last Friday.

The suspect had planned the heist along with two employees attached to a cash van contracted to refill ATMs.

The accused, identified as Shekhar (24), was arrested from Rohtak late on Thursday by a crime branch team, officials said.

The other two accused have been identified as Hemant and Rahul, who were employed by private security firm SIS Security to refill cash in ATMs, a police official said. Hemant and Rahul are still absconding, police said.

According to police, Hemant was the man who walked away with the cash bag from the van.

“Shekhar was the the mastermind. His was arrested after technical surveillance. After the crime, the trio divided the booty and he went to Rohtak. He has admitted taking ₹50 lakh, which is likely to be recovered tomorrow,” said Manoj Kumar, in-charge, crime branch unit, Sector 40.

The police said Shekhar is a final year law student at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. He had allegedly planned the heist after taking into confidence the two accused employees.

Shekhar was waiting in a car nearby when the theft took place, officials said. After Hemant arrived with the stolen cash and Rahul joined them, the trio fled in the car.

Sumit Kuhar, DCP crime said, “The accused has been taken on remand for three days and more details regarding the planning and modus operandi will emerge after he is questioned.”

The incident took place on Friday evening when a cash van with four people — the security guard, a driver and two other employees — arrived at the basement of the Ambience Mall to refill cash in an ATM machine.

According to the complaint, Hemant, who is also a resident of Rohtak, took the bag of cash with the ₹1 crore and walked towards the road from the basement of the mall towards the ATM. The other employees were under the impression that he was going to fill cash in the ATM.

After 15 minutes, the other employees realised that Hemant had fled with the cash as they could not locate him.

A case was registered at the DLF Phase-2 under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code.