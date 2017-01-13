For early completion of Southern Peripheral Road, govt extends benefit to oustees

To ensure that the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway, also called Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), don’t remain stuck in litigation, the Haryana government has decided that it will not challenge a Punjab and Haryana high court decision, which accorded the petitioners from Rambir Ki Dhani (a hamlet along SPR) all the benefits of the final terms of settlement (FTS) of May 2014.

Not only this, the government has asked the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) to include Kherki Daula and Chauma oustees under the FTS.

The rehabilitation of oustees is key to completion of SPR and NPR projects on which thousands of crores of investment has been made in residential and commercial real estate.

The two roads are crucial to decongest Gurgaon, particularly the Delhi Gurgaon expressway, which has a vehicle population of over 5 lakh.

As per the FTS, arrived at between Huda and the oustees of New Palam Vihar in May 2014, all oustees with constructed residential houses are to be given alternative plots equivalent to ground coverage of the structure and compensation for remaining land and construction.

For open plots, the settlement provides for compensation as per the Haryana government’s rehabilitation policy of 2010.

The settlement was overseen by the Punjab and Haryana high court and endorsed by the Haryana government and the petitioners as well.

“The government has decided that Huda should not challenge the high court order in favour of SPR oustees and grant them benefits under FTS that was applicable earlier only to Dwarka expressway oustees,” said Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, adding that Rambir ki Dhani has been holding back the completion of SPR for the last several years.

“There are 16 structures at Rambir Ki Dhani, which will be acquired now. A draw of lots will be held as per FTS norms and allotment made to plot holders. Those who don’t have structures will be given compensation only,” said Yadav.

Likewise, the government has also decided to accord the benefits of FTS to around 100 oustees of Kherki Daula village, and 40 oustees from Chauma, who had earlier refused to accept settlement and had approached the Supreme Court against the acquisition of land.

