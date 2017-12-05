Gurgaon: GMDA goes with the public on city’s new Metro line

Almost 2 months after it was given the task of gathering public feedback on two new metro route options for the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has compiled its report regarding the matter and forwarded the same to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC).

The public feedback indicates that Gurgaon residents prefer a metro route between Huda City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21.

In its feasibility report submitted to the Haryana government in October, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had suggested two options — a longer route connecting Huda City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21 and a shorter one connecting Huda City Centre to the Gurgaon Railway Station. The government has to zero in on one of them.

According to the GMDA, the consultants for the Metro project, they received over 400 ‘substantive’ comments and after analysing them, they concluded that more than ’80 per cent’ of Gurgaon residents are in favour of the HCC-Dwarka-Sector 21 route.

Residents were invited to post their suggestions over a period of 15 days and the feedback window closed on November 3.

The 27.5 km route from Huda City Centre towards Dwarka Sector 21 covers Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road, Hero Honda Chowk, sectors 10A,10,9,9A, ESI Hospital, the chowk of Sector 4 and 5 (including the railway station and adjoining area), Sector 23, Chauma rail crossing and Bijwasan border.

Read I Gurgaon: Rapid Metro modifies its Phase 3 routes

In its report, the GMDA has suggested a ‘marginal’ change to the DMRC’s proposed route to HMRTC.

“In GMDA’s report to HMRTC, a marginal change in the metro route has been suggested for consideration. However, the decision on it rests solely with the HMRTC,” V Umashankar, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, said.

Umashankar did not divulge the details of the change.

However, sources revealed that a small stretch of the route between Chauma railway crossing in Sector 111 and Bijwasan border falls within the jurisdiction of the Northern Railways.

GMDA officials suggested tweaking the route from Sector 23 towards Palam-Bijwasan road and subsequently towards Dwarka.

GMDA officials explained that the alteration will allow them complete right over the Metro route within Gurgaon and implement the project in lesser time, as requisite permission from the railways may take time and prove to be a hurdle to the project.