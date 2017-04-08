Gurgaon Rapid Metro Phase 2: Move to start service at sector 42-43 and 53-54 stations by end-April

A week after Phase 2 (South Extension) of the Rapid Metro was launched, the focus has shifted to opening the remaining two metro stations at sector 42-43 and sector 53-54 by the end of this month.

While, work on the platforms is complete, spot visits by Rapid Metro officials reveal that significant work outside the metro stations is still left.

Rapid Metro officials refused to give any official date of opening.

These metro stations are located next to gated condominiums of DLF Phase 5 and many MNC’s located on the Golf Course Road such as Genpact and American Express. Hence, a significant portion of the corporate crowd is expected to use these stations for their daily commute.

“The stations are ready, but some work on the outside remains. We could have opened the services at these stations along with other metro stations of Phase 2 and carried out construction and operations side-by-side. However, that would have inconvenienced commuters and could have led to a chaotic situation. So, we will not rush into starting operations at these stations and wait for the work to be completed,” Rajiv Banga, CEO and MD of IL&FS (rail), said.

Spot visits also revealed that work on the 200-vehicle parking facility, which is to be available at sector 42-43 metro station, is yet to be completed. However, officials expect it to be fully operational by next month.

At both the metro stations, work on the escalators, stairs and installation of lights is currently in progress. Painting of the exterior of the metro stations is half done , while the installation of signages displaying entry and exit points are yet to be completed . LED lights outside the metro station are yet to be installed.

Operations on the Phase 2 of Rapid Metro commenced on March 31. The service is currently available at DLF Phase 1, Sector 54 chowk and Sector 55/56.

Built at a cost of ₹2,423 crore, 12 trains operate on the 6.6 km phase 2 track at an interval of 4-5 minutes. The whole 11.7 km loop (which includes Phase 1) is covered in less than 22 minutes.

Those shuttling between stations in Phase 2 or commuting to and from the Sikanderpur metro station need to pay ₹20. Barring Sikanderpur metro station, those travelling to stations on the Phase 1 and Phase 2 grids of the DLF Metro, need to shell out ₹35.

Once fully operational, Phase 2 is expected to increase Rapid Metro’s ridership to anywhere between 70,000 to 80,000 passengers daily.