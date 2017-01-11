Haryana to offer cheap power for new investors

Haryana government will be soon announce a new tariff policy for manufacturing units that are part of fresh investments, and make it easier for industry to get new power connections and upgrade sanctioned load. Special sops for the mobile phone manufacturing industry are also in the offing.

Speaking at a panel discussion on IT and ITes industry at the Pravasi Divas, Anurag Rastogi, principal secretary, power department, said the government is working on the twin goals of improving the availability and reducing cost of power. “It has been decided that a new power regime based on common sense, and actual ground conditions will be introduced,” Rastogi said.

The state government is also working on reducing the cost of power to industrial units and new units could be supplied cheaper power. “The cost of power in Haryana is relatively high but this problem would also be addressed by boosting the transmission system. It is being considered to supply power to new units at favourable rates,” he said.

A sum of ₹20,000 crore has been spent as part of the infrastructure upgrade and Gurgaon would get six 220 kv sub-stations.

To boost electronic and mobile phone manufacturing, the government will announce sops for the mobile phone industry too. “Two to three large mobile phone companies have signed agreements with the state. They have asked for specific incentives, which are under positive consideration,” Devender Singh, principal secretary, industries and commerce department, said.

The state is also getting a digital upgrade in line with the vision of digital India. Haryana industries and commerce minister Vipul Goel said the optical fibre has been laid in 3,500 villages, and the rest would be connected soon.