Rain and thunderstorm likely in Gurgaon, temperature to fall

Rain and thunderstorm are likely on Wednesday, bringing down temperature in the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While temperatures have increased much earlier than usual this year, the city woke up to a cloudy day on Tuesday with minimum temperature at 21.5 degree Celsius — three degrees below the minimum temperature recorded on Monday. The sky remained clear for most part of the day and sun was visible after 10am.

“The recent sudden spike in temperature is likely to fall by five degrees after the rain. This is expected because of changes in winds due to western disturbance. It will rain in the western Himalayan mountains in the next 48 hours, which will impact the city,” said an IMD official.

According to the department, the sky will remain cloudy with thunder and light rain also likely to occur. However, the coming week will see clear skies with temperature likely to rise further.

As the Met department has predicted a weak monsoon this year, the region is expected to remain unusually hot for most part of the year. At present, both maximum and minimum temperatures have been recorded five degrees above normal. The department also said that a dust storm is likely this month.

Temperature has already touched 40 degree Celsius, which is unusual for the region in March. As a result, residents preferred to remain indoors and the streets wore a deserted look.