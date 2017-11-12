Ryan school murder: Accused teen allegedly researched use of poison, methods to remove fingerprints

The 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a schoolmate at Gurgaon’s Ryan International School searched the internet for various types of poison and how to use them before he executed the crime, multiple sources associated with the probe told HT.

He also looked up methods to remove fingerprints from the knife that he intended to use to commit murder, the sources added.

The CBI, which is probing the case, reviewed details of the searches the boy conducted on his mobile phone and laptop with regard to poisons and fingerprint smudging.

“Investigators suspect that after killing the student by slitting his throat, the accused deliberately threw the weapon, a knife which he procured a day before the murder from Sohna, in the commode of the toilet where the incident took place on September 8,” said a CBI source.

The CBI refused to formally offer any comment for the story.

“Since the investigation is at a very sensitive stage, we would not like to offer any comment at this stage on any aspect of the probe,” said CBI spokesman Abhishek Dayal.

The shopkeeper from whom the student allegedly procured the knife could not identify him. The accused could not identify the shopkeeper either but told investigators his was the shop from which he got the weapon.

The CBI, which told Gurgaon’s Juvenile Justice Board headed by principal magistrate Davender Singh on Saturday that the accused was no longer required for questioning after a three-day interrogation and could be sent to an observation home for children, is now certain about the sequence of events.

Since the victim was carrying a schoolbag, when the accused knifed his throat from the back the blood did not stain his uniform, the source said.

The principal magistrate has appointed Nisha Saini, legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit, to conduct a social investigation in the case and submit a report in 15 days.

The accused is likely to be sent for psychiatric assessment as well. The report will help in preliminarily assessing his mental and physical state and help the board decide whether he should be tried as an adult.