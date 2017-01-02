Ben Affleck might not do the solo Batman movie after all

Oscar-winner Ben Affleck says he is unsure of stepping behind the camera for the solo Batman movie.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 44-year-old star gave an update on the project, tentatively titled The Batman, which he is slated to direct and star in.

“That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it,” the actor said.

It’s not the first time the actor has seemed ambivalent about making the DC Comics film, which is set to star Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and is projected to open in 2018.

Affleck previously said the script he was writing for the film was still being worked out, and that he did not want to rush the process and end up with a mediocre film.

