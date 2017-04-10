 Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk welcome their first kid | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk welcome their first kid

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, who has been dating Bradley Cooper since spring 2015, gave birth to their first child two weeks ago, reported People magazine. However, no other details were made available.

hollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2017 10:14 IST
PTI
Bradley Cooper

While the duo have been busy with their respective careers they do take out time for each other.

The news of her pregnancy news came out in November after she showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Read more

The two were first romantically linked in May 2015 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

