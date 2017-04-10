Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk welcome their first kid

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk have welcomed their first baby.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has been dating Cooper since spring 2015

Irina gave birth two weeks ago, reported People magazine. However, no other details were made available.

The news of her pregnancy news came out in November after she showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The two were first romantically linked in May 2015 when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

