Deepika Padukone wins a nomination at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Deepika Padukone is on a roll -- after her Hollywood debut in XxX: Return of Xander Cage, she has now been nominated for a Teen Choice Award in Choice Movie Actress category.

Teen Choice Awards
Deepika Padukone was last seen in her Hollywood debut film, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

For Deepika Padukone, 2017 has been a great year so far. Early in the year, we saw her big Hollywood debut in XxX: Return of Xander Cage, which garnered her appreciation from everyone and things are getting better and better for her.

Now, there’s more good news. The 31-year-old actor has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award in Choice Movie Actress category.

The official Twitter page for Teen Choice Awards posted a photo of the nominations, which sees Deepika being nominated for XxX: Return of Xander Cage.

The Bajirao Mastani star will be up against her XxX co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose. Other nominees include Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman, Michelle Rodriguez for Fate of the Furious and Kaya Scodelario for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Her co-star and film’s lead actor Vin Diesel has also been nominated for Choice Action Movie Actor.

The star will be against his Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who is nominated for FOTF, Brenton Thwaites for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Chris Pine for Wonder Woman, Hugh Jackman for Logan and Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

It should be noted that, DJ Caruso recently confirmed that Deepika will return for the sequel of XxX: Return of Xander Cage.

