Emma Stone had meltdown filming Crazy, Stupid, Love with Ryan Gosling

Actress Emma Stone has revealed that she had a meltdown while shooting for the Dirty Dancing-inspired scene in the film Crazy, Stupid, Love.

The 28-year-old actress discussed one of the most memorable shots from the 2011-romcom where co-star Ryan Gosling had to lift her into the air, copying Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s classic scene, reported People.

“When we do Crazy, Stupid, Love, I know that we’re gonna do the Dirty Dancing lift. I don’t know, however, that I have an internalised phobia of being lifted over someone’s head at the height of about 6 feet,” Stone said, while appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Gosling.

Earlier on the show, Stone said that she had broken both her arms after her childhood gymnastics instructor had dropped her.

“It was a lot. And then it was a meltdown. I mean, I had a real meltdown... I had to go lie down,” said Stone.

When Gosling was asked about the episode, he joked, “I never had this happen, but I imagine if a possum fell out of a tree and tried to scratch your eyes out, it would be something similar.”

The actress also threw a laughing fit when she disclosed that they had to eventually opt for a body double to film the lift scene.

Stone received the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical for La La Land this year, along with Gosling winning the award for best actor in a musical or comedy.