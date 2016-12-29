From Will Smith to Chris Hemsworth: It was a starry 2016 for India

Every year a slew of Hollywood celebs visit India, and rarely do they return disappointed. Last year, superstars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Orlando Bloom, among others, were here and shared how the country charmed them. This year, too, a host of celebrities visited, be it for films, social work, networking or leisure. Here’s a round up:

Read more

Will Smith

The actor was here in August for a dinner hosted by actor Akshay Kumar at his Mumbai house. “It was an intimate dinner,” Akki had told us. Actors Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Dhawan also attended, and posted photos on social media.

A very rare sighting. @akshaykumar eating phirni 😂 with our hosts for the night, and my fav couple! @twinklerkhanna #aboutlastnight A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Aug 28, 2016 at 11:10pm PDT

Chris Hemsworth

The adventure enthusiast along with wife, actor Elsa Pataky, took part in a Spanish adventure programme in February, climbing a 18,000 ft mountain, Chantang, in Ladakh. The happy couple also posted pictures from their stay in India. This included a photo of Chris posing with a cow.

Give us a kiss gorgeous A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Feb 9, 2016 at 11:37pm PST

Ian McKellen

The British actor was here as part of a global programme to celebrate Shakespeare’s works and his influence on culture, education and society, coinciding with his 400th death anniversary in May. The 77-year-old Lord of The Rings actor — who came out of the closet in 1988 — spoke on homosexuality, slamming India’s hypocritical stance. “It is appalling and ironical that India would use a colonial law to oppress its homosexuals. India needs to grow up. India needs to realise that it doesn’t need to follow British laws any more,” he had said.

Actor Ian McKellan spoke to Bollywood star Aamir Khan about India’s hypocritical stance on homosexuality.

Ellen Page

The Juno star visited in May to shoot her show, Gaycation, which explores the lives of the LGBT community in various countries. She also caught up with Apurva Asrani, scriptwriter of Bollywood film, Aligarh, that touched upon the subject of homosexuality, and celebrated his dog’s birthday. “Ellen and her best friend Ian Daniels came home to chat with me about Aligarh and the state of LGBTQ rights in India. I am also one of the guests on the show that she’s shooting.She was extremely moved by our film and thought that Aligarh was relevant to the US audience, too. She came out (of the closet) in 2014 and I came out in 2015. It was great chatting with her as we are united by the same cause,” Apurva had told us then.

Actor Ellen Page also visited scriptwriter Apurva Asrani’s house to celebrate his dog’s birthday.

Jason Isaacs

The Harry Potter actor shot for the film, Mumbai Hotel, based on 26/11 terror attacks in October. In Mumbai, he also met foster families to understand if India safeguards children’s interests. “I’m passionate about children’s rights and protection... trying to find a way to give them the childhood they deserve. There are more home-based foster groups than orphanages there. In India, I see that is yet to happen, but also the magnitude of problem is much larger,” he was quoted as saying. The British actor also visited the only Indian café run by acid attack survivors, in Agra.

India stuns me witless. Yesterday we ate here. It's run by magnificent acid attack survivors https://t.co/eVWUovVbcChttps://t.co/729cMiu0A2 pic.twitter.com/CjeNUjfU1l

Brendan Fraser

The Mummy fame actor was here in June to shoot for the film, The Field, alongside actor Ronit Roy. Portions of the film were shot in Delhi and Mumbai.

Brendan Fraser shot for a film alongside actor Ronit Roy.

Earlier this year, Daphne Zuniga visited Mumbai in February where she shot for Duane Adler’s film, Heartbeat.