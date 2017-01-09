Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka dazzles, but the Moonlight shines on La La Land

Here’s the latest from Monday morning’s 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California: Priyanka Chopra took the stage to present one of the first awards of the evening and La La Land, a hot favourite, swept the show with 7 awards, including wins for stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, director Damien Chazelle and Best Picture.

The Moonlight shines bright. The acclaimed coming-of-age story wins Best Picture Drama.

In a shock win, legendary French star Isabelle Huppert beat out favourite Natalie Portman the Best Actress - Drama award.

Casey Affleck wins for Best Actor - Drama for his raw performance in Manchester by the Sea.

La La Land breaks the record for most Golden Globes for a film with 7 wins. It is the Best Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Emma Stone bags the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award. The sweep rages on, the dreams are alive!

Donald Glover wins the Best Actor in a Comedy Series Globe for his cult favourite show Atlanta, which won earlier for Best Comedy Series.

Damien Chazelle wins Best Director for La La Land, in addition to his previous win for Best Screenplay, continuing the musical’s incredible streak. Read our 5 star review of the film here.

Viola Davis, a Golden Globe winner for her performance in Fences, introduces the legendary Meryl Streep, recipient of the annual Cecil B Demille award.

Claire Foy, the Queen, wins for her performance in Netflix’s The Crown. The show also wins the Best TV Series - Drama award. Read our review of the show here.

Tom Hiddleston beat out Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston to win Best Actor in a Miniseries for the spy thriller The Night Manager.

Disney’s Zootopia wins for Best Animated Film, beating out fellow Mouse House movie Moana and Kubo and the Two Strings. Read our review of the film here.

La La Land writer/director Damien Chazelle wins for Best Original Screenplay, continuing the film’s hot streak.

Ryan Gosling wins for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance in La La Land. Read our review of the film here.

Viola Davis wins for Best Supporting Actress for Fences, an adaptation of August Wilson’s play directed by and starring Denzel Washington.

Both won Tony Awards for their 2010 performances in a revival of the show

And the winner for Best Original Score is Justin Hurwitz for La La Land. Read our review of the film here.

The film also won for Best Original Song, City of Stars.

American Crime Story: The People VS OJ Simpson wins the Best Miniseries or TV Movie. Read our review of the fantastic show here:

Atlanta has won the best television comedy or musical Golden Globe Award.

The FX show stars Donald Glover, who is also the show’s creator and director.

In his acceptance speech, Glover said he was surprised by the honour. He thanked the city of Atlanta and its residents, adding he wasn’t sure the show would catch on when it first aired.

Billy Bob Thornton is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best TV drama actor. Thornton won for his role in the Amazon series Goliath. He plays a disgraced lawyer seeking revenge against his former firm.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor. Taylor-Johnson won for his role in Nocturnal Animals. It was the first award presented during Sunday’s ceremony, which is being broadcast on NBC.

With agency inputs

Follow @htshowbiz for more