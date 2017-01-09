 You look stunning, beautiful: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron on Priyanka Chopra | hollywood | Hindustan Times
You look stunning, beautiful: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron on Priyanka Chopra

hollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2017 14:25 IST
IANS
IANS
Priyanka Chopra at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Monday. (AFP)

Los Angeles

Hollywood actors Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson have praised their Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra, describing her as beautiful and stunning.

Priyanka was one of the presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards here on Sunday, and was seen sporting a glittering golden Ralph Lauren gown at the function, where she was representing her Hollywood debut film Baywatch.

Johnson tweeted:

Priyanka thanked the actor and said that he was missed at the award gala.

Efron too took to Twitter and praised Priyanka. He tweeted:

In response to Efron, the former Miss World tweeted:

Horrible Bosses fame director Seth Gordon is directing Baywatch from a screenplay written by Damian Shannon, Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn, Ivan Reitman, Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz and Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing the venture, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he headbutts with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. And Priyanka is on board to play the villain in the film. The film will be released in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

<