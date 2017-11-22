 Brahmos test fired from Sukhoi fighter jet for first time | india-news | Hindustan Times
Brahmos test fired from Sukhoi fighter jet for first time

The missile hit a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal from the combat jet

india Updated: Nov 22, 2017 14:33 IST
Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet.
Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet. (AFP File Photo)

In a major milestone, the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile was on Wednesday test fired for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force.

The missile hit a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal from the combat jet.

“The successful maiden test firing of Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAF’s air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges,” the defence ministry said.

