Brics Summit: ‘Healthy, stable’ China-India ties needed, Xi Jinping tells PM Modi

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that China was prepared to work with India on the five principles of Panchsheel that govern relations between the two countries, pitching for stable ties.

According to media reports, during a bilateral meeting Xi called for healthy and stable bilateral ties, a week after the two countries ended their longest border standoff in Doklam, a disputed Himalayan plateau claimed by both China and Bhutan that is also close to India’s northeast frontier.

India and China were each other’s major neighbours and also two of the world’s largest and emerging countries. A healthy and stable relationship would serve the interests of both the people, Xi told Modi.

The meeting was held a day after a summit of Brics emerging economies hosted by China in the port city of Xiamen.

The Panchsheel principles relate to a 1954 treaty that includes both sides respecting each others’ territorial integrity, non-aggression and non-interference in internal matters.

