Case against BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh for inflammatory speeches

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against T Raja Singh Lodh, a Telangana BJP MLA, for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

A complaint was lodged at the Golconda police station against Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency here, on Saturday.

He made “derogatory and hate” speeches against Muslims and promoted enmity between Hindus and Muslims, said the complaint, citing Lodh’s speeches between July 2015 to December 15, 2017 which are available on social media.

Police registered a case against Lodh under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity among people on the grounds of religion, race, residence and language) and 295-A (maliciously insulting the religion and religious beliefs), said an official.

The MLA has kicked up controversies due his statements on many occasions in the past.