China issues second safety advisory for its citizens in India

China on Thursday issued a new safety advisory for its citizens living in India amid the two-month long Doklam standoff expanding the scope of the first one issued in July to include natural disasters and infectious diseases.

The advisory, issued by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, warns Chinese citizens to be aware of the security environment around them and will be valid till December 31 this year. The first advisory issued on July 8 was valid for a month until August 7.

Like the July advisory, the new one did not specify the reason why it was issued but advised Chinese citizens to pay attention to the security situation in India as well as to their personal security.

The fresh advisory, which is stronger in its tone and content, comes barely a week before the BRICS summit that is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coastal Chinese city of Xiamen.

The note of caution to Chinese citizens said they should “pay close attention to the local security situation, improve self-protection awareness, strengthen security and reduce unnecessary travel.”

They were also advised to pay attention to “travel and personal safety, inform the family, colleagues and friends of the travel situation and to keep the communication open.”

They have been asked to always “carry personal identification, be cautious and strictly comply with “Indian laws and regulations, respect for local religious practices and customs.” The note added Chinese citizens should be wary of “natural disasters, traffic accidents and infectious diseases.”

“Natural disasters, traffic accidents and infectious diseases frequently occur in India,” it said.

“There were several cases of Chinese citizens who couldn’t leave India because of expiration of their visa,” the note added.

The advisories have been released amid the standoff between the border troops in Donglang (Doklam) area near the Sikkim boundary. China has asked for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Donglang area which is under Beijing’s control but claimed by Bhutan.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and lawful rights of Chinese citizens,” Geng Shuang, ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson, said last month before the issuing the first advisory.

“In accordance with the security condition of the relevant country, we will decide whether or not to issue a travel alert,” Geng added.