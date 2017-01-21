Customers can cancel rail tickets booked through PoS machines

The Railway Ministry on Friday spelt out the procedure for cancelling tickets booked through Point of Sale (PoS) machines as it prepares to install 10,000 of them across ticket reservation counters in a bid to encourage cashless transactions following demonetisation.

In case of tickets booked through SBI PoS machines at a reservation counter, a customer can approach a counter and cancel his ticket. He doesn’t need to swipe his card again for cancellation as the refund will be credited directly to his or her bank account within seven days, according to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry.

Where a customer has booked his ticket through a non-SBI PoS the customer needs to swipe his credit or debit card at the PoS machine at the time of cancellation. The refund amount will then be credited to his or her account.

However, at a location where there is no PoS a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) will be issued to affect the refund.

In a situation where a customer has booked an e-ticket through a PoS, IRCTC customer care will have to coordinate the refund.