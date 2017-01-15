Dadri victim Akhlaq’s brother to attend Vemula’s death anniversary meet in Hyderabad

Jaan Mohammad, whose brother Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched at Bisada village in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri district in September 2015, will attend a public gathering on January 17 at University of Hyderabad to pay homage to Rohith Vemula.

Vemula was a research scholar who committed suicide on the university campus on January 17, 2016. His death was seen as a mark of protest the discrimination against Dalits.

Others who will be present include four Dalit youth from Gujarat’s Una, who were flogged by a group of ‘cow vigilantes’ for skinning dead cows in July last year.

The students, under the banner ‘UoH Joint Action Committee for Justice for Rohith’, began observing Vemula’s death anniversary on Saturday evening, singing songs of resistance at Velivada, a make-shift platform at the university shopping complex where Vemula and four other students had sat on a dharna in protest after they were suspended by the varsity.

“The songs of resistance programme will continue on Sunday at the south campus junction, followed by a torch rally on Monday evening on the campus. There will be a protest gathering at the ladies’ hostel late at night,” said JAC leader Sannaki Munna.

On January 17 — which the students have declared ‘Rohith Shahadat Din’, Vemula’s portrait will be garlanded in all hostels, followed by a remembrance rally. “And in the evening, there will be public gathering at Velivada, which will be attended by Rohith’s mother Radhika Vemula, Jaan Mohammad and the Una survivors,” Munna said.