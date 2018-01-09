Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan goes into hiding as cops get arrest warrant

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda administrator Vipassana Insan is headed for trouble. Nearly two months after questioning her in connection with the violence that broke out in the city following the conviction of Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case, the cops have got her arrest warrant issued from a local court after pleading sufficient evidence against her. Vipassana, meanwhile, has gone into hiding.

Sources in the police say that the police team searched for her in several places, including dera premises, in the past few days but she was not found. Searches are being conducted in different places, including her home town in Karnal.

Vipassana was also grilled by the Sirsa police earlier but questioning then was limited to Honeypreet’s whereabouts and some incidents in the district.

Confirming the development, Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla said that the special investigating team (SIT) conducted raids twice after getting her arrest warrants issued from the court. But she has been missing. “We will arrest her soon,” he said

Sources said that the police had taken the move after placing on record evidences to prove that she was involved in the conspiracy to spread arson in Panchkula after dera chief’s conviction by local CBI court on August 25.She was also present inside court complex when the dera chief was convicted.

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of jailed dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is the prime accused in the arson case, had also handed over her mobile phone to Vipassana before going into hiding, two days after violence erupted in Panchkula.

She did not give satisfactory response to the police when she was grilled here on October 14. “We had certain leads that she might be privy to the conspiracy inside the dera. Following our investigation, we are now going for her arrest,” he said. She was also grilled by the Sirsa police earlier but the questioning then was limited to Honeypreet’s whereabouts and some incidents in the district.