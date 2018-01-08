Five people sleeping in Bengaluru restaurant killed as fire breaks out at night

Five migrant workers were burnt to death in a fire that broke early Monday at the Kailash Bar and Restaurant in Bengaluru’s Kalasipalyam area.

The deceased have been identified as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh (35), all from Tumakuru; Manjunath (45), who hails from Hassan; and Keerthi (24), a native of Mandya.

According to the police, the five workers were asleep in the restaurant when the fire broke started around 2.30 am. “The cause of the fire is unknown,” said MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division.

Three fire engines were pressed into service after the police received a complaint. However, they were unable to save the workers sleeping inside.

The incident comes after a fire at a restaurant sparked a deadly blaze in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, killing 14 people on December 29.