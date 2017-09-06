Gauri Lankesh, fierce critic of right-wing politics who was convicted in defamation case filed by BJP leader

Journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her house on Tuesday, edited a tabloid newspaper and was an outspoken critic of right-wing Hindutva politics.

She was also known for her pro-poor and pro-Dalit stand and was one of the few women editors in Kannada journalism.

Lankesh, born in 1962, was the daughter of journalist and founding editor of Kannada weekly tabloid ‘Lankesh Patrike’.

In 2016, she was convicted in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Pralhad Joshi and party office bearer Umesh Doshi over a report published in 2008.

In an article published in Hindustan Times, Lankesh said she was once called by the Privileges Committee, and asked to carry a front-page apology in 2009 for a story she had written. “I argued that I hadn’t written about what the MLA had said inside the House, but outside,” she said, and settled on running an apology inside the weekly (“however insincere,” she added), because there were “bigger battles” to be fought.

In March this year, an author who was to attend a book launch organised by Lankesh was attacked by a group of men who smeared black ink on his face. The author was warned of dire consequences for writing against Hindu gods by the men who, according to police, shouted “Jai Sri Ram” before fleeing.

Her siblings Indrajit Lankesh and Kavitha Lankesh are filmmakers in the Kannada film industry.

In 2005, Lankesh and her brother Indrajit -- the paper’s proprietor and publisher – were involved in a spat as they levelled allegations against each other to “protect the publication’s ideology”. Lankesh’s brother said her pro-Naxal stand affected the paper, while she said he had a problem with her activism.

After the incident, Lankesh began publishing her own Kannada tabloid ‘Gauri Lankesh Patrike’.

Lankesh had in the past worked for the rehabilitation of Naxals who wanted to return to the social mainstream and was one among those involved in the founding of Citizens Initiative for Peace (CiP) in the state.

With inputs from PTI