Cyclone ‘Ockhi’ alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala; schools and colleges closed

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in Kerala’s Kollam district on Thursday as a deep depression along the Indian Ocean triggered heavy rains in the southern districts of the state and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to put these areas on high alert.

The weather department said the depression is fast moving towards Lakshadweep and warned of heavy rains and high-speed winds along Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts in the next 24 to 48 hours. It has already issued a cyclonic warning for Lakshadweep Islands.

“The cyclone Ockhi is fasting moving towards Lakshadweep and its intensity is not weakened yet. Due to this heavy rains are expected in southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” the IMD said in a statement.

The auto-rickshaw driver was killed in Kottakarara after a huge tree fell on his vehicle following the rains, officials said.

Authorities asked people to remain indoors and educational institutions to close down in three districts of south Kerala as the Indian Railways cancelled at least 12 trains.

Heavy rain uproots a hoarding in Kerala. (ANI)

Fishermen in Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram said they have no information about eight people who ventured into the sea on Wednesday night. Similarly, landslides have been reported from hilly areas of the state.

The state government has asked Kerala Disaster Management Agency and civic authorities to maintain a high alert.

Rains accompanied with strong winds also lashed many parts of south Tamil Nadu such as Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin among other places, uprooting scores of trees and affecting normal life.

The Kanniyakumari district administration asked people not to venture out following the heavy rains and squally winds. Many parts suffered power cuts and educational institutions remained closed in the district.

Local administration employed personnel to remove uprooted trees as the movement of vehicular traffic was affected in the district.

A couple of trains, originating and passing through this district, were cancelled partially or fully and some of them were rescheduled, Southern Railway officials said.

Educational institutions were also closed in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Viruthunagar and Thanjavur. Fishermen stayed off the sea in Tuticorin and boats anchored on the shore suffered damage following strong winds.

(With PTI inputs)