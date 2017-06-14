Home ministry goofs up, passes off Spain-Morocco picture as India-Pak border

In an apparent haste to publicise its achievements in floodlighting the India-Pakistan border, the Union home ministry in its annual report published what appeared to be the picture of the Spain-Morocco border.

“If it is a mistake, we will apologise for it,” said Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi when the goof-up, reported by news portal Alt News, was brought to his notice on Wednesday.

The home secretary has asked officials to look for the source of the photo as it might have come from the Border Security Force (BSF) that guards the Indo-Pak border. BSF officials refused to comment on the issue.

On page 40, the annual report said in order to curb infiltration and cross-border crimes along the border, the government has sanctioned floodlights along 2043.76km of the border.

Giving the details of progress of floodlighting till December 31 last year, the report said only 100km of international border is left to be lit up.

Below the data, the report also reproduced a photograph of the floodlit international border. However, it turns out that the photo may be of the Spain-Morocco border as there is a sea ahead of the fence. Besides physical border at few stretches, Spain and Morocco also share a maritime border.

Alt News claimed that the picture was taken in 2006 by Spanish photographer Javier Moyano.