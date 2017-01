Tremors were felt in Tripura and Guwahati on Tuesday after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit India-Bangladesh border region.

There has been no report of any damage yet.

Prelim M5.5 earthquake India-Bangladesh border region Jan-3 09:09 UTC, updates https://t.co/OqqWXyfuze — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 3, 2017

More details are awaited.