Pakistan opens heavy fire on Indian villages in J-K’s Poonch district

Pakistani troops on Friday fired at Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army official said, amid the growing violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in the past few months.

Defence spokesperson Colonel NN Joshi said the firing was unprovoked and indiscriminate and the Pakistani army used small arms, automatic weapons, and mortars on Indian posts and in Poonch from 7.45am.

“The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. Firing is still on,” he added.

A police officer said heavy exchange of fire going on in Poonch Azot and Digwar areas.

Pakistan has been frequently and continuously firing at Indian posts in Poonch and Rajouri districts since May 1 this year. Pakistan opened heavy fire in Laam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district last Friday.

A high-powered panel of officials of the Union ministry of home affairs led by special secretary (internal security) Rina Mitra met villagers living close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch last Saturday.

The team visited Jhangar, Langar and Dhanaka villages along the de facto border to assess the quantum of damages, people’s problems and demands amid the continued firing and shelling by Pakistani forces.

Before that, Union home minister Rajnath Singh asked the Border Security Force (BSF) and army to avoid opening first fire but respond well if Pakistan fired even a single bullet at India during his visit to the area in September.